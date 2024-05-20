Chelsea to announce Bompastor as Hayes successor

Bompastor led Lyon to Champions League success in 2022 [Getty Images]

Chelsea are set to announce Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor as their new manager after the Champions League final this weekend.

Bompastor, 43, is lined up to replace Emma Hayes next season but is aiming to bow out at Lyon on a high in the Champions League final against Barcelona on Saturday.

The Blues have agreed to delay any announcement to avoid any distractions ahead of the showpiece match in Bilbao despite having an agreement with the French coach.

Bompastor's assistant manager Camille Abily will also join her in west London.

Hayes, 47, bows out at Chelsea after clinching a record fifth Women’s Super League title in a row after a 6-0 win at Manchester United on Saturday.

She ends a sensational 12-year spell in west London where she has won 14 major domestic titles, including seven WSL titles, five FA Cups and two Conti Cups.

Hayes immediately began working for the United States women’s national team after finishing the season with Chelsea to prepare for the summer Olympics in Paris.