Chelsea’s Andrey Santos unlikely to return to Strasbourg

The Athletic are reporting that Andrey Santos (20) is unlikely to return to RC Strasbourg Alsace, with whom he spent the latter half of last season on loan.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Strasbourg in the dying moments of the winter transfer window. For Santos, it was a chance to bounce back after months of warming the bench at Nottingham Forest, whilst for Strasbourg, his arrival provided the impetus to finish the season strongly.

Despite only playing 11 games for Les Alsaciens, Santos certainly made an impression. Strasbourg have reportedly been keen on retaining the Brazil youth international for a further season, however, that now looks increasingly unlikely, as per The Athletic.

The publication reports that Santos is being lined up for a role in the Chelsea first-team next season and therefore a loan move or a permanent transfer is not on the cards. He is regarded as a strong fit for new manager Enzo Maresca, who is a fan of Santos’ versatility in midfield. The chances of him returning to sister club Strasbourg are therefore slim.

