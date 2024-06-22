Chelsea amongst several Premier League clubs interested in Maximilian Beier

Chelsea have shown interest in TSG Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Premier League side have gathered information on the 21-year-old in recent days and could make a move for him this summer.

Beier had an excellent season with Hoffenheim, scoring 16 goals and providing 3 assists in the Bundesliga.

The youngster had ambitions at the beginning of the season to make Germany’s squad for Euro 2024 and he has done just that. Although he hasn’t yet featured in the competition, it’s clear that Beier will be a mainstay in the German national team if he carries on the way he’s going.

Beier has a release clause of around €30m+ salary and signing fees, so he won’t come cheap.

However, Chelsea will face competition from several other Premier League sides as well as Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

It’s understood despite Chelsea’s interest, they are currently not in pole position to sign the forward.

GGFN | Jamie Allen