Chelsea among Premier League clubs circling Leeds for Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville was voted Championship player of the season - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

Leeds United are braced for bids this summer for Crysencio Summerville after failing to secure Premier League promotion, with Chelsea among the clubs with an eye on the Dutch forward.

Summerville , 22, was top-scorer for Daniel Farke’s team last season with 19 goals in the Championship but they could not get over the final hurdle of the play-off against Southampton at the weekend.

Top-flight clubs are circling around Leeds’ talented players, knowing that losing in the play-offs is a financial blow, with Summerville expected to cost around £30 million in the current market.

At Chelsea, he is among the young talent they have looked at, with the likes of Cole Palmer coming to Stamford Bridge following the arrival of the clubs new American owners.

Summerville has been linked with Liverpool, with his former club Feyenoord seeing Arne Slot leave them for Anfield, although it is still uncertain whether Jurgen Klopp’s successor will look to buy Dutch players or other markets.

But Summerville has caught the eye of plenty of big clubs during his four seasons at Elland Road, where he has established himself in the first team from last season when they were relegated. He went through a run of scoring in four successive matches including dramatic late winners against Liverpool and Bournemouth.

He and Archie Gray have been watched by Premier League clubs while playing in the top flight, while Willy Gnonto has also been subject of interest from clubs having broken into the Italy squad while with Leeds.

Luton offer Rob Edwards long-term deal

Luton have offered Rob Edwards a new long-term contract to secure his future at Kenilworth Road after his impressive season in the Premier League.

Edwards could not prevent the club getting relegated back to the Championship at the first attempt but did enough to catch the eye of other clubs, with Ipswich earmarking him as a replacement before Kieran McKenna committed his future.

With his current contract having two years left, Luton would like Edwards, 41, on improved terms and a longer deal to rewards him after getting them to the top-flight.

Southampton keen on Sunderland’s Jack Clarke

‌Southampton are eyeing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke as they look to bolster their squad after promotion to the Premier League.

Russell Martin will look at summer signings following the Championship play-off win at the weekend, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis loan turned permanent and Adam Lallana in talks over a return to St Mary’s.

Clarke, 23, is on his list of possible transfer targets to bolster his frontline, with the former Tottenham and Leeds player impressing

during his three seasons at the Stadium of Light.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.