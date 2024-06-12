Chelsea among clubs monitoring €75m rated Portugal international

Chelsea are one of a number of Premier League clubs monitoring FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who could be set for a big money move this summer according to reports.

The Blues are gearing up for another busy window, and with Enzo Maresca in place they can turn their attention to strengthening the squad as they look to return to the Champions League.

The club have already added defender Tosin Adarabioyo to their ranks, and more players are expected to be signed with the links of Jhon Duran and Michael Olise strongly linked to the Blues.

Chelsea monitoring Diogo Costa

Reports have suggested Chelsea are on the lookout for a left back, goalkeeper, centre back and striker, but it remains to be seen if they add in all those positions.

Links to a goalkeeper may seem surprising given the Blues signed both Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez last summer, but new boss Maresca is known to want a ball playing keeper in his system.

Chelsea are reportedly among a number of clubs monitoring Costa.

Reports had suggested Sanchez would most likely be sold to make way for a new keeper, but subsequently it’s been claimed Maresca is looking forward to working with the Spaniard, who could start the season as the club’s number one.

The likes of Villareal’s Filip Jorgensen and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili have been linked but Portuguese outlet O Jogo have reported the Blues are one of a number of clubs monitoring Costa.

The report states Porto may need to make a big sale this summer and the 24-year-old is a serious candidate to leave the club.

Chelsea aren’t the only club monitoring Costa’s situation with Arsenal and Manchester City also keeping an eye on the Portuguese shot stopper who has a €75m release clause in his contract, with O Jogo adding that Porto will only let him go for something close to that amount.

Costa came through the ranks at Porto and has made 154 appearances for the club to date, but the likelihood of Chelsea spending that sort of money on a goalkeeper seems slim, and he’s been linked with moves in the past and nothing has materialised.