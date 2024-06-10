Chelsea agree terms with Palace's Olise - Tuesday's gossip

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, Brighton are set to announce Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager, Fulham reject Bayern Munich's valuation of Joao Palhinha.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 22, and are set to discuss scheduling payments to meet his release clause at Crystal Palace. (Givemesport)

Fulham value Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, at double the £30m bid they have rejected from Bayern Munich. Barcelona and Manchester United are also interested in Palhinha. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out for Crystal Palace and England winger Eberechi Eze, 25. (Football Insider)

Newcastle are no longer pursuing a deal with Valencia for Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 23, after refusing to offer above 30m euros (£25.4m) despite the Spanish club valuing him at 35m euros. (Relevo - in Spanish)

West Ham are among the clubs who are interested in signing Argentina defender Nehuen Perez, 23, from Udinese. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Brighton expect to announce Fabian Hurzeler, who guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga last month, as their new manager this week. (Guardian)

Bayern Munich are interested in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, 21, with initial talks to sign the England international having already taken place. (Sky Germany)

Atletico Madrid have rekindled their interest in 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after a £15m switch from Tottenham fell through last summer. (Mail)

Leicester have identified former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter as a potential Enzo Maresca successor but are also considering other targets, including Steve Cooper. (Guardian)

Crystal Palace are set to sign Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer after the 27-year-old, who spent last season at Lazio, completed the first stage of his medical. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sporting Lisbon are interested in Wolves winger Chiquinho, 24, and would be prepared to pay a fee of around 10m euros (£8.45m) for the Portuguese player. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with 17-year-old Brazilian defender Pedro Lima who made his senior debut for Sport Recife in January. (HITC)

United States international Brendon Aaronsen, 23, who spent last season on loan at Union Berlin, plans to stay at Leeds United despite having interest in Germany. (Athletic - subscription required).

Juventus are set to talk to Aston Villa in the coming days about a deal for Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 26, but the transfer could only happen if a player also moves from the Italian club to Villa. (Fabrizio Romano)

Ipswich are set to rival Turkish side Besiktas for Rangers and Wales midfielder Tom Lawrence, 30. (Mail)

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit for Benfica and Portugal midfielder Joao Neves, 19, who has rejected a contract offer from the Portuguese club. (Record - in Portuguese - subscription required)