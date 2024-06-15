Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With This Crystal Palace Star: Good Move By The Blues?

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Michael Olise of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Olise took no time to adapt to his new home and started showing glimpses of his talent. He managed to earn the faith of the management quickly and emerged as a quality player for them. Unfortunately, he had to miss the majority of this season due to a hamstring injury.

Despite injury, the French forward scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 19 games. He averaged 3 shots, 1.9 key passes, and 2.1 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored). He is currently one of the best wingers in the English League and has interest from multiple clubs.

A good pick by Chelsea

Performances of players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk have been below expectations and Chelsea want to bring upgrades to secure more goals upfront. Hence, they are keen on signing Michael Olise ahead of the next campaign.

The arrival of Olise will a lot of value and depth to the attacking unit. He is clinical with his finishes, can create chances for teammates and is also a threat while taking set-pieces. His creativity in the final third will help the Blues add goals to the total tally.

The 22-year-old is yet to hit his peak years, meaning he can serve the club in the long run. However, the Blues will have to pay a good price to get his signature. They should also be quick as Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the youngster.