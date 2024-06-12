Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Brazilian Wonderkid: One For The Future?

Chelsea have established itself as a club that recruits young players and turns them into elite names. In a latest move, the Premier League club have agreed personal terms with Brazilian wonderkid Pedro Limo, as per Caught Offside

Pedro Lima came into the limelight following his impressive displays with Sport Recife at the youth level. His performances helped him climb up the ladder pretty quickly. He currently plays in Serie B and is a regular name on the team sheet.

Lima is an extremely talented player who features on the right-back. He has raw pace, technical abilities, incredible speed, and passing accuracy. He likes to dribble his way out through tight spaces and uses the width of the pitch really well.

The 17-year-old prefers going outwards and delivering precise crosses into the penalty box. However, he needs to start using his weaker foot more. He featured in 29 games this season, and netted two goals and as many assists in the process.

Long list of clubs for Pedro Lima

Similar to previous cases since Todd Boehly came at the helm of the affair at Chelsea, the management wants to invest in Pedro Lima early to get the dividends later on. The club are impressed with the player’s progress and believes he could turn into a world-class right-back in the coming years.

The Blues are leading the race to sign Lima in the summer. However, there hasn’t been anything finalized yet. The signing should cost somewhere around €15 million, which isn’t a big deal for the English club. But they need to be quick in sealing the deal.