Chelsea agree bargain deal to sign Barcelona striker

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Barcelona striker Marc Guiu, a report has revealed.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new senior striker this summer but are also continuing their quest to snap up some of the game's top young talents, with 18-year-old Guiu emerging as a target earlier this week.

After striking an agreement over personal terms with Guiu, Chelsea have signalled a willingness to trigger the teenager's release clause of just €6m (£5.1m), with Fabrizio Romano revealing the final steps are being put in place to finalise this transfer.

Barcelona had been keen to keep Guiu, who scored twice in seven appearances for the senior side last season, and even offered the striker a new contract to try and reward him for his breakthrough - and remove his bargain release clause.

Guiu, however, has snubbed Barcelona's offer and will instead take his talents to Stamford Bridge, where he is expected to become the second signing of the Enzo Maresca era after centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo joined from Fulham.

Reports state Guiu will get the chance to impress Maresca in pre-season and could even be kept around the senior team next year, rather than head out on loan.

It is understood that Chelsea's hunt for a new striker will not stop with Guiu and the Blues could recruit another new face to bolster their forward line, with Lille's Jonathan David a possible target.

A new winger is also expected to be on Chelsea's agenda. Talks with Michael Olise failed to lead to an agreement over personal terms and the Frenchman has instead opted to join Bayern Munich, leaving Chelsea forced to find an alternative target.