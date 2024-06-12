Chelsea agree £42m deal for forward after Sesko snub

Chelsea have turned their attention back to Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran after Benjamin Sesko snubbed interest from the Premier League.

Sesko was a leading target as the Blues look to sign a striker this summer but the 21-year-old has rejected advances from Chelsea and Arsenal in favour of signing an improved contract at RB Leipzig.

Chelsea’s search for a striker continues as the West Londoners seek competition for Nicolas Jackson and Duran is back on the club’s radar after interest in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old struggled to command a regular role at Aston Villa last season but underlined his potential during sporadic appearances, scoring five times in just 463 minutes of Premier League action, including the club’s Goal of the Season winner with a stunning strike against Crystal Palace.

Villa, who require sales this summer, are open to his exit as the club look to raise funds for Unai Emery and reports in Duran’s native Colombia are suggesting an agreement is close. According to Colombian journalist Guillo Arango, Chelsea have agreed a fee of £42m for Duran with personal terms set to be discussed.

Speaking last month, Duran’s agent Jonathan Herrera, suggested that the striker was keen to secure more regular opportunities.

“He is a player who has a contract with Aston Villa, he ended up doing very well and the coach is counting on him, it is a club that, having got into the Champions League is a great opportunity, but we know he wants to play, he wants to go out and play, we are going to see,” Herrera told El VBar Caracol.

“Now the market is opening up, the club is looking at some options and so are we.”

The sale of Duran could prompt a rethink on Villa’s decision to sell influential midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Midlands outfit are reportedly in advanced talks with Juventus over a deal to sell the Brazil international, that would see Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior arrive at Villa in part-exchange.

