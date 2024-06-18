Chelsea affordable season tickets set to ignite fan enthusiasm ahead of 2024/25

Chelsea failed to live up to expectations in the 2023/24 Premier League season, but a late resurgence fired them to sixth in the table, securing a return to European football after a year-long absence.

Things didn’t go Mauricio Pochettino’s way in his first and only season in charge of the Blues, resulting in the Argentine’s premature exit at the end of the campaign.

It will be up to former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca to pick up the slack and steer the West London back to the top-four frame after helping the Foxes ensure a swift Premier League reunion.

Maresca’s appointment has caused plenty of controversy, largely thanks to the lack of experience in top-flight management, but the Stamford Bridge faithful will give the Italian the benefit of the doubt.

Despite Chelsea’s decline under Todd Boehly’s ownership, interest in season tickets hasn’t dropped, with fans eagerly waiting for the 2024/25 kick-off, hoping a renaissance could be on the horizon.

Supporters’ enthusiasm can only grow as the summer progresses, especially as Boehly prepares to continue his outrageous shopping spree in his third summer transfer window at the helm.

The club opened the window for renewing season tickets on June 3, allowing holders to confirm their passion for the club, though the deadline for those using credit/debit cards expired on June 14.

Prices for Chelsea’s season tickets for 2024/25 range between £810 for Shed Lower to £1,015 for East Upper, making them significantly more affordable compared to some other top London clubs, like Arsenal.

This affordability is probably intended to boost renewals and attract more supporters to Stamford Bridge as the Blues bid to restore glory days to West London following two sub-par campaigns.

While adults will have to allocate the figures listed below, juniors and seniors can purchase season tickets at a significant discount.