Chelsea in advanced talks to steal young Barcelona striker for €6m

It would appear that some unwanted occurrences can take place at Barcelona this summer. La Blaugrana are aware of their limitations, but they are also aware of their priorities. When it comes to the summer window, Barcelona already have an idea of what kind of players to pursue.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that FC Barcelona have a plan, not everything will be going according to it. Sometimes in the world of football, unexpected events can occur and what really matters is how a club manages to bounce back and plan accordingly.

That ties into directly what may be soon happening at FC Barcelona. As highlighted by Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, a countdown of sorts has already started when it comes to the topic of the future of a certain young striker playing at Barcelona at the moment.

Marc Guiu, aged just 18, is a young striker who Barcelona saw a lot of potential in. Unfortunately for the Catalan club, it would now appear that Guiu is looking to take his talents elsewhere. As per Romero, the Barcelona youngster is soon to join English Premier League side Chelsea.

According to the information provided, the London-based club is ready to pay the €6 million release clause of the player, and negotiations on a personal level are already advanced. Thus, not too long from now, Marc Guiu is expected to leave Barcelona and become a part of Chelsea.

The young Barça Atletic striker, rather than backing himself for first-team minutes next season, will instead be looking to fight for a place elsewhere.

During his time at the Catalan club in the most recent season, Guiu got his taste of first-team action under Xavi Hernandez.

Despite only appearing briefly, the young striker managed to score two goals for the Barcelona first team in only 182 minutes. However, despite his potential and talent, Barça may have to watch their homegrown striker possibly reach his potential elsewhere.