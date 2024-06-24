Chelsea in ‘advanced talks’ with FC Barcelona striker, player has played his final minutes

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in advanced discussions to sign Barcelona’s promising forward, Marc Guiu.

It is said that both Chelsea and Guiu’s representatives are confident that this transfer will go through successfully.

Romano has revealed that Chelsea are willing to trigger a €6 million release clause for Guiu, and an advanced agreement is already in place.

Despite Barcelona’s efforts to keep Guiu, the player has not responded positively to their new contract proposals. This suggests that Guiu might have already played his last game for the Catalan giants.

Guiu wants to leave Barcelona

Interestingly, Chelsea are not the only club interested in Guiu. Bayern Munich and Sevilla have also shown interest as well. However, Chelsea appear to be the frontrunner in securing the young striker’s signature, especially after talks with agents/family.

Barcelona see Guiu as a key player for their future and had hoped to renew his contract before it expires in June 2025.

They wanted to ensure he stayed with them rather than leaving as a free agent. Despite their best efforts, they have struggled to get a positive response from Guiu regarding a new deal.

It must be noted that Guiu made his debut for Barcelona’s first team under coach Xavi on October 22, 2023, in a match against Athletic Bilbao, which Barcelona won 1-0. He scored the decisive goal in that game, showcasing his potential on a big stage.

Since his debut, Guiu has played a total of seven matches for Barcelona’s first team, accumulating 182 minutes on the pitch and scoring two goals.

He has divided his playing time across different competitions: three matches in La Liga (totalling 73 minutes and scoring one goal), two matches in the Champions League (totalling 33 minutes and scoring one goal), and two matches in the Copa del Rey (totalling 76 minutes).

The potential move to Chelsea could be a significant step in Guiu’s career. The Premier League side is eager to bolster their attacking options, and Guiu’s talent and promise make him a valuable addition.

If the transfer goes through, it will be a notable acquisition for Chelsea, adding a young and skilled forward to their squad.