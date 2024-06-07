Chelsea add surprise Premier League striker to summer target list - report

Chelsea are exploring a potential move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a report has claimed.

The Blues have long been on the hunt for a new striker and had been expected to chase a big-money deal for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, although Chelsea are believed to have walked away from the Nigeria international and his release clause of over £100m.

A cheaper striker is now on the shopping list. RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is seen as a serious target, while reports have recently named Manchester City's Julian Alvarez as a potential option.

Now, however, the Mail have added Calvert-Lewin to the list as they search for a cut-price forward.

Calvert-Lewin, 27, is approaching the final year of his contract with Everton and has been offered the chance to sign an extension, but the Toffees' well-publicised financial struggles could see them forced to cash in on the striker for a low fee.

That has piqued the interest of Chelsea, who are said to be among a list of Premier League sides trying to determine the cost of a potential deal.

2023/24 was a significant season for Calvert-Lewin, who managed 32 Premier League appearances after two injury-hit campaigns brought the momentum of his early Everton days to an abrupt halt. The 11-cap England international bagged 13 goals in 2019/20 and 16 the following year, before a series of injuries saw his place in Everton's squad thrown into doubt.

Calvert-Lewin found the back of the net seven times last season. Only three Chelsea players - Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling - managed more.

There is expected to be plenty of movement in Chelsea's forward line this summer. Romelu Lukaku is back from his loan with Roma and is once again available for permanent transfer, while academy graduate Armando Broja is also likely to depart.