Chelsea activate Ian Maatsen contract clause to stave off Barcelona transfer interest

Chelsea have quietly activated an option to extend Ian Maatsen’s contract by a further year amid reported interest from Barcelona.

The 21-year-old’s contract situation is attracting suitors but Chelsea have strengthened their position to extend his deal until 2025.

Barcelona were keen to sign Maatsen on a free transfer, according to reports in Spain, and could have been able to negotiate the deal from January. But they now face paying a substantial fee, with competition coming from a growing list of Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Burnley.

Ideally, Maatsen would like a prominent role under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge but saw the club accept Burnley's loan offer with an obligation to buy worth £31.5million on deadline day.

The Dutch youth international rejected a return to his former loan club with West Ham stopping short of making any offers having failed to sell left-back Aaron Cresswell to make space.

Standard Sport understands Maatsen has also rejected two Chelsea contract offers in recent weeks. His hesitancy is due in part to the just 83 minutes played in the league this season.

Levi Colwill has started in his favoured left-back position during the first two months of Chelsea’s campaign, with further competition from left-sided defenders Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in the squad.

Maatsen appears willing to wait and see if he can make inroads in convincing Pochettino and club officials before inviting offers, with 18 months now left on his contract.

He will likely only feature from the bench against Arsenal on Saturday with Chelsea currently 11th in the Premier League.