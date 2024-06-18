Chelsea acknowledge it will be difficult to sell £325,000 per week ace this summer

Chelsea acknowledge it will be difficult to sell £325,000 per week ace this summer

Chelsea have accepted it will be very difficult to sell Raheem Sterling this summer due to his high wages according to reports.

Sterling joined Chelsea for £50m from Manchester City in 2022 and was billed as the marquee signing of the first transfer window following the takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

The 29-year-old penned a five year contract at Stamford Bridge with wages believed to be in excess of £300,000, but he’s struggled to make the impact expected of him.

Chelsea acknowledge it will be difficult to sell Sterling this summer

The England international endured a difficult campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, and he was even booed on occasions by Chelsea fans for what they perceived to be a lack of effort and a number of poor performances.

Sterling lost his place in the side having been heavily booed during the FA Cup tie against Leicester City and struggled to win it back during the second half of the season with Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk preferred.

Chelsea have reportedly accepted it will be difficult to sell Sterling.

Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, whilst South American talents Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian are arriving in 2025.

Regardless of Olise’s potential arrival the Blues are well stocked in the wide areas, with it likely someone will need to be moved on.

In an ideal world the club would like to get rid of Sterling, who still has three years left on his deal, in large part due to his huge wages, however The Athletic report there’s an acceptance at Chelsea that it will be difficult to sell the winger.

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea acknowledge it will be difficult to sell £325,000 per week ace this summer

18th Jun 2024, 02:45pm

(Video) 2012 Champions League winner announces retirement

18th Jun 2024, 02:15pm

Chelsea looking at ‘former stopper’ and could still sell player expected to stay

18th Jun 2024, 01:34pm

Journalist Simon Johnson wrote:

“With Raheem Sterling earning in excess of £ 300,000 a week, there is an acceptance it will be very difficult to find a club looking to sign him. Sterling is preparing for pre-season under new head coach Enzo Maresca.”

If Sterling isn’t sold this summer, then barring a huge upturn in form next season it’s likely it will be his last season at the club, as he will have two years left on his deal at the end of the next campaign, with Chelsea highly unlikely to offer him a new deal.