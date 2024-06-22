Chelsea ace shares how his role has changed since he first joined the club

Ben Chilwell has opened up on how his role at Chelsea has changed a lot since he first joined the club as a 23-year-old from Leicester City.

Chilwell , who was named vice captain last season is now one of the most experienced players in the squad following a change in transfer policy under the new ownership.

The 27-year-old saw his campaign disrupted by injury problems, but is one of a few in the current squad to know what it’s like to win trophies with the club.

Chilwell explains how his role at Chelsea has changed

Chelsea is a very different place now compared to when Chilwell joined back in the summer of 2020 under then manager Frank Lampard.

There were a number of senior pros and leaders in the squad for him to learn from but that dynamic has very much shifted given the young and inexperienced squad the Blues have now assembled.

Chilwell has opened up on how his role in the squad has changed over the years given he is now one of those senior players.

Chilwell is one of the oldest members of the Chelsea squad.

“My role here has evolved a lot,” Chilwell told Chelsea’s website.

“When I joined I was 23 years old and probably one of the younger players in the squad.

“So I went onto the pitch with a bit more freedom, because I had the older, experienced players around me who were guiding me.

“But now I’m the one welcoming new lads and that has been good for me personally and it’s good to grow that way as a footballer with the leadership side of things.

“Last season especially I tried to guide the younger players on and off the pitch, talking more in meetings, at half-time, before games, after games.

“I’m just being more of a vocal character and trying to guide our ship a bit more. It’s definitely been something that has helped me grow as an individual and as a player, 100 per cent.”

Chilwell will hope his injury issues are behind him, and will be looking to impress Enzo Maresca in pre-season as he looks to a stake a claim in the first team.