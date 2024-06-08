Chelsea ace shares his main targets moving forward

Djordje Petrovic admits he’s still learning but wants to become a complete goalkeeper for Chelsea following his arrival from the MLS last summer.

Petrovic arrived from New England Revolution in a deal worth £14m, but had to be patient and didn’t make his debut for the club until December, when he replaced the injured Robert Sanchez in the defeat to Everton.

The 24-year-old impressed with a string of good performances and established himself as the club’s number one for the second half of the season.

Petrovic wants to be the complete goalkeeper

The Serbia international will be hoping to keep the number one shirt under new boss Maresca, although reports have indicated Chelsea could be in the market for a new goalkeeper, with the Italian also said to be a fan of Sanchez.

Despite signing two goalkeepers last summer the Blues have been linked with a move for former academy graduate Marcin Bulka of Nice, Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and Filip Jorgensen of Villareal.

Petrovic has been reflecting on his first season at Stamford Bridge and insisted whilst he’s still learning he wants to become a “complete goalkeeper” for the Blues.

Petrovic wants to become a “complete” goalkeeper” for Chelsea.

“I’m only 24 years old, so I’m still learning,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“I want to become the complete goalkeeper and work on the details because details at this level are everything, a small step can change your decision.”

“So I am thinking about that every day and working to get better, that is my main target moving forward, improve and become a more complete goalkeeper for this club.”

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea ace shares his main targets moving forward

8th Jun 2024, 04:30pm

Chelsea legend gives honest opinion on the club and Enzo Maresca

8th Jun 2024, 04:00pm

Man City’s big move for Rodrygo could gift Chelsea Argentine attacker

8th Jun 2024, 03:30pm

The Serbian is currently preparing for Euro 2024 and could come up against Chelsea team-mates Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher as Serbia face England in their first group game of Euro 2024 next Sunday.

Petrovic made 31 appearances in his debut season for the club keeping seven clean sheets in total.