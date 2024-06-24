Chelsea ace set to start for England’s next game at Euro 2024

Conor Gallagher is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the England line-up for the game against Slovenia on Tuesday evening according to reports.

England sit top of Group C with four points from their opening two games, but turned in a poor display against Denmark last Thursday.

With qualification all but secured Tuesday’s final group game against Slovenia is set to see Southgate make some changes to his team.

Gallagher set to start for England

Gallagher has replaced Alexander-Arnold against both Serbia and Denmark with the Liverpool star struggling in an unfamiliar midfield role which Southgate had described as an “experiment.”

The balance of the team hasn’t looked right and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported Gallagher is set to replace Alexander-Arnold in midfield on Tuesday evening, in what would be his first start at a major tournament.

He took to X.com and said:

“Conor Gallagher set to come into England XI for final #EURO2024 group game v Slovenia. Chelsea midfielder expected to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold as Gareth Southgate continues trend of tweaking #ENG team for game 3 of major tournaments. @TheAthleticFC.”

Gallagher could play a key role for the Three Lions as the tournament progresses to the latter stages given England are struggling for options in the centre of the park.

The likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton are both talented, but it appears they are more part of the squad as a learning experience rather than to play a key role, whilst Southgate seems against dropping Jude Bellingham deeper alongside Declan Rice.

This is a huge opportunity for Gallagher to impress and stake his claim in the starting line-up for the remainder of the tournament if he does well against Slovenia.

The 24-year-old is coming off the back of a brilliant season for Chelsea, where he captained the side for large parts of the campaign due to injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

There’s uncertainty surrounding Gallagher’s future given he’s only got one year left on his current deal, but he’s desperate to stay at his boyhood club, with any decision on his future set to be taken after the Euros.