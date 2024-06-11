Chelsea ace looking forward to really exciting games on pre-season tour

Levi Colwill is looking forward to Chelsea’s pre-season of America and the “really exciting games” the Blues have lined up.

Chelsea head out to America at the end of July and have five games in five different cities, with the club set to take on Wrexham, Club America, Celtic, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The tour will present new manager Enzo Maresca with an opportunity to see his players up close and formulate an idea of what his team is going to be for the start of the season.

Colwill looking forward to pre-season

The US no doubt holds special memories for Colwill as it was on the pre-season tour last year that he committed his future to Chelsea by signing a six year deal following a successful loan spell at Brighton during the 2022/2023 campaign.

Following his new contract Colwill put in some impressive performances over the first half of the season, playing out of position at left back at times, but his form saw him earn his first caps for England.

Despite suffering a toe injury in the second half of the season which ended his campaign prematurely Colwill puts his success down to the hard work he did in America last year.

Colwill is looking forward to Chelsea’s pre-season tour.

“The tour last year definitely helped me settle in and get comfortable around the lads,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“And that helped me play my best football, so it definitely helped me once the season got going and hopefully this pre-season is just as good.

“I think the games we’ve got lined up are really exciting games, and they’re going to prepare us perfectly.”

The 21-year-old is also really looking forward to seeing Chelsea’s American fans again saying it’s amazing how many fans the club have out there.

“It’s amazing the amount of fans we’ve got out there and how they support us,” Colwill added.

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea ace looking forward to really exciting games on pre-season tour

11th Jun 2024, 04:00pm

“He is absolutely fearless” – Former Blue calls for current star to start for England at Euro 2024

11th Jun 2024, 03:30pm

Chelsea’s record breaking transfer was delayed but now only minor details remain to be sorted

11th Jun 2024, 03:00pm

“I think the major difference between the English and US fans was the difference in chants, but they are both really passionate, there’s also a lot of similarities as well, so the US fans are great.

“Going out there for the first time, it was a real surprise to see them all, a good surprise, and hopefully we see them again this summer.”

Colwill was linked with a move to Bayern Munich on Monday night, but those rumours have been shutdown and he’s viewed as a key part of the Chelsea project moving forward.