Chelsea ace closes the door on Barcelona return

Marc Cucurella has closed the door on a return to Barcelona insisting he’s happy at the club and his family are comfortable, with Chelsea believed to be willing to listen to offers for the Spaniard this summer.

Cucurella is currently with the Spain squad at Euro 2024 where he has impressed in their opening two games following a strong end to the season with the Blues.

The 25-year-old has struggled following his big money from Brighton in 2022, but now seems to have found his feet, and is showing how good a player he is on both the club and international stage.

Cucurella rules out Barcelona return

Cucurella’s future has been a topic of conversation, and the Spain international was very close to joining Manchester United on loan last summer before the deal fell through.

The former Brighton man started the season behind Ben Chilwell and had to wait patiently for his opportunity, and when it did come he put in some impressive performances at both left and right back, before picking up an ankle injury in December which ruled him out for over two months.

On his return from surgery Cucurella continued to impress, but he really came alive across the final six games of the season following a tactical switch which saw him invert into midfield when the Blues were in possession.

Cucurella has been in impressive form for Spain at Euro 2024.

This switch transformed Cucurella who looked a totally different player, with the left back now a firm fan favourite, and he’s carried that form into the Euros with Spain.

Whether any offers come in for Cucurella this summer remains to be seen, but the Spaniard has closed the door on a return to Barcelona where he trained as a youngster.

“Today I don’t even think about it,” he told Spanish outlet Sport.

“It doesn’t even cross my mind. I think that’s already happened.

“You never know what can happen, but I’m not thinking about that. At Chelsea, I’ve had some difficult years, but I”m happy and my family is comfortable.”

Cucurella could be a key player for Enzo Maresca next season with the Italian known to his invert the fullback in his system, and he will have the opportunity to stake his claim to be starting left back during the pre-season tour of America at the end of July.