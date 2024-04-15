Chelsea 6-0 Everton: Cole Palmer scores four including 16-minute hat-trick

Cole Palmer is the fourth player to score four goals for Chelsea in a single Premier League match, after Frank Lampard (2), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Gianluca Vialli [Getty Images]

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer scored four goals, which included a hat-trick inside the first 29 minutes, as his side thrashed sorry Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Palmer opened the scoring in the 13th minute by curling a beautiful strike into the bottom corner after nutmegging Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and playing a one-two with teammate Nicolas Jackson.

He doubled the lead five minutes later, heading in a rebound after a Jackson shot had been saved by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

And the 21-year-old completed his hat-trick midway through the first half in style after he intercepted a poor pass from Pickford before lobbing the England goalkeeper from 40 yards out.

Jackson then inflicted more doom on Everton just before the break by volleying in Marc Cucurella's cut-back, before Palmer added his fourth from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

And Chelsea scored a sixth in the 90th minute when substitute Alfie Gilchrist netted his first goal for the club from a tight angle.

Chelsea stretched their Premier League unbeaten run to eight matches and are three points off seventh-placed Manchester United, who currently sit in the Premier League's last European spot, having played one game fewer.

As for Everton, they were playing in their first match since receiving a two-point deduction for a second breach of Premier League financial rules. They stayed 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

Fabulous Palmer hits 20 for the season

Palmer is having a phenomenal season and once again boosted his England Euro 2024 selection hopes with his second consecutive hat-trick at Stamford Bridge.

He has scored 20 Premier League goals this season, putting him level with Erling Haaland at the top of the golden boot race. Incredibly, before his move to Chelsea from Manchester City this summer Palmer had never scored a league goal.

Now the 21-year-old is a lynchpin for Mauricio Pochettino's side. He has scored the most league goals in a season for the Blues since Diego Costa also hit 20 in 2016-17.

He took his first three goals superbly, with his left foot, his head and his right foot, to score the fastest Premier League 'perfect' hat-trick since Gracenote started recording that data in 2008-09.

He also won Chelsea's penalty in the second half after being fouled by Abdoulaye Doucoure and despatched the spot-kick despite arguments with teammates Jackson and Noni Madueke over who would take the penalty.

Palmer was simply sensational and had two further chances to score either side of the break but overran a Madueke cross and was later denied by the legs of Pickford.

Having scored 11 goals across his past six games in all competitions, Palmer will be after more in Chelsea's next match against his former club Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Struggling Everton exposed at the back

Everton were really poor defensively, allowing Chelsea to take the lead with their first attack.

The Toffees had gone close themselves minutes earlier but Beto, in for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, could not divert Seamus Coleman's low cross on target when just a few yards out.

Beto also had a headed goal disallowed for offside with his side 3-0 down in the first half.

Everton's loss will sting fans even more when coupled with their latest two-point deduction which was announced on Monday, 8 April.

Hours before kick-off the Premier League said the club's appeal will be heard "urgently".

Defeat leaves Sean Dyche's side in a precarious position especially with games against Liverpool and Arsenal to come before the end of the season.

They host Nottingham Forest in their next league match on Sunday.