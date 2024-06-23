Chelsea to make €58m Barcelona target top priority after Michael Olise option fades

Spain and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is one of the most exciting in the game currently, and it is no surprise that Europe’s giants are circling. Barcelona had identified him as one of two top targets for their left wing position, but they may have to move quickly if they want to stand a chance of signing him.

Williams, 21, has a €58m release clause, and Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that after missing out on Michael Olise, who appears to have decided to head to Bayern Munich instead, the Blues have made the Basque winger their top priority.

The signing of Luis Díaz can only take place if Barcelona manage to sell Raphinha. The Colombia international dreams of joining Barça. @ffpolo 🇨🇴 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 23, 2024

Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in Williams, and may provide more stiff competition for Chelsea in financial terms. Athletic Club will not negotiate on his release clause, so any side that aims to sign him must present that money up front. He has also spoken this weekend, declaring that he is happy at Athletic Club, and doesn’t understand the constant questions about his future, having recently signed a renewal.