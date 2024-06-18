Chelsea have €40m bid turned down for Spanish forward

Chelsea have had an offer worth up to €40m (£33.8m) rejected by Atletico Madrid for forward Samu Omorodion.

The West Londoners have made the signing of a centre-forward their priority for the summer transfer window and have shortlisted Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Atletico’s Omorodion as options, following Benjamin Sesko’s decision to remain with RB Leipzig.

Omorodion spent last season on loan at Alaves and scored eight goals in 34 league appearances for the Spanish side, winning La Liga’s Player of the Month award in February.

The 20-year-old had signed for Atletico on a five-year deal from Granada last summer before being loaned out to the club’s divisional rivals to continue his development.

Chelsea have been impressed by his first full season in Spain’s top tier and have submitted an offer worth an initial €30m (£25.3m), which could rise to €40m (£33.8m) if certain clauses are met.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the offer has been turned down and Atletico Madrid are planning to keep Omorodion as part of their first-team squad for next season. The forward, who is also eligible to represent Nigeria internationally, has scored twice in five appearances for Spain at u-21 level.

Chelsea also continue to be in dialogue with Aston Villa over a deal for Duran, though the prospect of Conor Gallagher moving in the opposite direction as part of an exchange deal is not currently being discussed.

Gallagher, who has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge, wants to wait until after Euro 2024 before discussing his future.

