Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: How 'very special' drama unfolded at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea scored the latest winning goal in Premier League history to beat Manchester United on Thursday night [Getty Images]

No team has ever won a Premier League match later than this. No team has ever been leading at such an advanced stage, only to lose the game.

Drama unfolded in historic proportions on Thursday as Chelsea beat Manchester United 4-3, Cole Palmer scoring twice deep into stoppage time to seal a remarkable win.

Palmer had put Chelsea 2-0 up inside 20 minutes from the penalty spot following Conor Gallagher's opener - only for Manchester United to come from behind.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes had United level by half-time, and Garnacho grabbed a second on 67 minutes to put the visitors in front at Stamford Bridge.

Eight minutes of stoppage time were added, and United seemed to be seeing them out comfortably and condemning Chelsea to yet another disappointing defeat in a vastly underwhelming season.

Speaking on the BBC's Euro Leagues show as the game entered its final stages, Julien Laurens was oddly prescient in his summation of Chelsea's performance.

"Cole Palmer is the only good thing about this Chelsea team," the French football expert said. "I cannot believe you can go into a game like this with no structure - it's like an NBA game."

And it was deep into overtime when Chelsea were handed their free throw. Diogo Dalot fouled Noni Madueke in the area, and Palmer tucked away the penalty for 3-3.

Thanks to a lengthy VAR check before the spot-kick was confirmed, the goal was not scored until the 100th minute - and yet Palmer was still not done.

Chelsea won the ball back, went up the United end and earned a corner. From it, Palmer was given the freedom of London to shoot from the edge of the box. It took a deflection off Scott McTominay, Andre Onana was beaten, and history was made.

Cole Palmer had scored a 100th-minute penalty to equalise - before netting the winner seconds later [Getty Images]

The Chelsea bench cleared as manager Mauricio Pochettino led the celebrations after the winning goal [Getty Images]

Palmer was hoisted aloft as a hero after scoring his 16th Premier League goal of the season to win the match [Getty Images]

'I didn't see Chelsea scoring'

Palmer's hat-trick goal came after 100 minutes and 39 seconds, making it the latest winning goal ever scored in the Premier League.

"We said it was season-defining and a hat-trick for Cole Palmer, boy can they build a team around him", former Premier League striker Glenn Murray said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We have just seen something very special here at Stamford Bridge."

It ended a game that suspended belief - something Chelsea, despite being entrenched in mid-table, have become adept at this season.

There was the 4-4 draw with Manchester City earlier this season where Palmer earned a point with a comparatively early penalty - in the 95th minute.

Meanwhile this game saw 47 shots between the two sides. Since 2015-16 in the Premier League, there's only been two matches with this many shots recorded - and they have been Chelsea's last two games. There were 51 on Saturday in their 2-2 draw with Burnley.

While Chelsea revel in chaos, Manchester United have been shell-shocked. This is a defeat which all but kills off their top-four hopes, leaving them 11 points adrift with eight games to play.

This is the fifth game of the season United have been involved in that has finished 4-3. They have only won two of them - the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, and versus Wolves in the Premier League.

United were leading in this game at 99 minutes and 17 seconds, which was the point Palmer took his penalty. This is the latest a side has ever led in a Premier League match they've gone on to lose.

"Concentration is an issue and they have to sort it out," former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand told TNT Sports.

"The 90 minutes came and I didn't see Chelsea scoring, you cannot have excuses at this level.

"The set-piece goal is a killer and I am sure there will be an inquest in that training room."

Chaos like this is sustainable for neither Chelsea nor Manchester United, Premier League giants who are struggling to rebuild and challenge for trophies at their former level. But in this remarkable case, Chelsea will enjoy the dysfunction.

Manchester United suffered defeat despite leading after 100 minutes - the first time this has ever happened in the Premier League [Getty Images]

How we told it in the BBC Sport live text

All times are BST. You can also relive Thursday night's Premier League action in full here.

22:07

INJURY TIME

EIGHT minutes added on. Still time for Chelsea.

22:09

United are managing this injury time well. Bruno Fernandes wins a free-kick and takes his time to get up.

22:13

PENALTY TO CHELSEA

Drama!!!!

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke beats Diogo Dalot and gets into the box. He feels contact from Dalot and goes down - and the referee points to the spot.

22:16

GOAL - Chelsea 3-3 Manchester United (Cole Palmer penalty, 90+10 mins)

Cole Palmer rescues a point for Chelsea in this classic.

A similar penalty to his first, sending Andre Onana the wrong way.

What a finale.

22:17

GOAL - Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United (Cole Palmer hat-trick, 90+11 mins)

UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!!

I said Cole Palmer had rescued a point, but I was wrong. He's won the game for Chelsea.

A hat-trick!

United switch off from a corner. Palmer is picked out at the corner of the box and slams in a shot. It takes a huge deflection off Scott McTominay and flies past Andre Onana.

FULL-TIME

Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

It's all over!

Cole Palmer's hat-trick takes Chelsea to a sensational win over Manchester United.