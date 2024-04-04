Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: What Pochettino said

[Getty Images]

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am relaxed because I think it was a tough game and the way it finished.

"So happy because I think we deserved to win. I think it was tough, but overall we were the better team.

"We started the game really well and the way we conceded affected the team in an emotional way.

"Man Utd play in transition really well and the way we concede the goals is the way not to concede.

"The reality is always to do more to win, but I think it was amazing and the performance was not great, but good.

"It is a start to building a connection with the fans and it will be very helpful for the future of us."

On Cole Palmer: "The impact is amazing. He is doing a fantastic job, it is difficult to talk more about him. Today he showed the mentality and the quality.

"I said 'Cole, two minutes more and to believe'.

"For us we need to think in the next game and to not think too much. We need to prepare for the next game and we only have a few days."