Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BBC Sport: "It was for the neutral an amazing game. A fantastic football game with a lot of quality.

"Manchester United dominated the game but we made individual errors that cost us the game.

"We have to learn from it. When you are a Man Utd player you should already know how to deal with this circumstance.

"I enjoyed how my team were playing, it was fantastic. We dominated the ball, we dominated the opponent.

"In five days we dropped five points. That is unacceptable. We should have a high standard if we want to compete for Champions League football.

"I don't know [if the top four is gone]. I have to see again the ranking. Points will be more expensive. It's very disappointing we're doing this and making the wrong decisions. We gave away a game we should have won.

"As a team we should deal with this."

On injuries to Varane and Evans: "Also Casemiro we have to take off. That doesn't help in such moments. You need these types to show leadership and what to do.

"The team will be there on Sunday. They have character. They showed it today, fighting ourselves into the game."