Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle: Cole Palmer inspires crucial win to ease pressure on Mauricio Pochettino

Man of the match: Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk both netted superb second-half goals to fire Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino to a crucial 3-2 win over Newcastle on Monday night.

Man-of-the-match Palmer, with England boss Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands, arrowed in an unstoppable strike before the hour mark at Stamford Bridge having earlier assisted Nicolas Jackson’s deft sixth-minute flick that was cancelled out by an Alexander Isak stunner just prior to half-time, before electric substitute Mudryk waltzed his way through to finish with less than 15 minutes to play to seal a vital victory for the Blues and their under-fire manager.

However, Chelsea still had to negotiate a nervy finish after Jacob Murphy’s spectacular strike on the cusp of second-half stoppage time that beat Djordje Petrovic all ends up had threatened to spoil the mood again, holding on for an important three points that keep alive their faint hopes of qualifying for Europe next season through the Premier League.

