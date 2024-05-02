Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures following Thursday's game between Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League.

Chelsea have won eight of their past 10 home Premier League games (D1 L1), after winning just one of the 14 before that (D7 L6).

Tottenham have lost each of their past three Premier League games, as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 16 in the competition (W10 D3).

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is the first manager to complete a Premier League double over Tottenham having previously managed them in the competition.

Tottenham have conceded 22 goals from set-piece situations this season in the Premier League (including penalties), with only Nottingham Forest (26) and Sheffield United (23) shipping more, while Spurs most recently conceded more in a single season in the competition in 2007-08 (27).

Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in their past 17 Premier League games, while their total of just six shut-outs in the competition this season is their lowest tally since 2006-07 (six in 38 games).

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah scored for the first time in 38 Premier League appearances, since netting against Norwich in March 2022, while three of his four goals in total in the competition have put the Blues 1-0 up.

Nicolas Jackson netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season for Chelsea, with four of them coming against Tottenham. Only Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has netted more against Spurs for the Blues in a single Premier League campaign (five in 2001-02).