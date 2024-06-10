Chelsea’s €15m second signing of the summer is all but settled

Chelsea have already completed their first transfer of the summer – the signing of free agent Tosin Adarabioyo.

Their second isn’t far behind. If everything goes to plan, Sport Recife defender Pedro Lima will soon join Tosin on the incoming list – although he won’t be able to play for us for at least a year, as he’s still just 17.

The whispers about his signing have been around for some weeks now, with big sources in Brazil as well as over here in Europe ramping up the chatter as time goes by. However this weekend represented a major step up in the intensity, and has convinced us that this will be the next domino to fall.

One of the major sources reporting along those lines is CaughtOffside, who are today reporting that, while a deal isn’t yet done, “Chelsea are expected to win the race for Lima and sign the talented full back for a fee of around €15m.”

With personal terms already mentioned as all but finalised, there shouldn’t be much left to complete, and we could hear it announced in the next few days.

Pedro Lima celebrates a goal for Sport.

The next steps for Lima

In a way, that’s only just the beginning, however. Lima is still just 17, and his short term future will have to be in Brazil as he can’t come to Europe just yet. When he’s 18 and able to make the move, it still seems more likely he starts his career on this side of the Atlantic at our affiliate club Strasbourg, or perhaps with another team on loan. Certainly we’re not expecting to see him at Stamford Bridge anytime soon just because this transfer is completed.

But long term he’s someone we’re very excited about, and we can bring you all the news and clips of his development right here at Chelsea News.