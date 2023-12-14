Chelsea 0-0 Hacken: Blues held to frustrating Women's Champions League stalemate

Frustration: Emma Hayes' Chelsea could not break down Hacken on Thursday (PA)

Chelsea Women could not find a way to ascend to the top of Group D after playing out a goalless Champions League draw with leaders Hacken at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The Blues would have climbed above their opponents with a win and were on the front foot for most of the contest, but failed to solve the visitors' stubborn defence and remain in second.

Erin Cuthbert came closest when she clipped the underside of the crossbar in the first half, while the Swedish side barely tested Zecira Musovic in the Chelsea goal.

Lauren James looked bright as a second-half substitute, but the encounter was hardly the uplifting response the Blues would have wanted to Sunday's 4-1 Women's Super League (WSL) defeat at the Emirates.

Chelsea make the return trip to Sweden on December 20, after they head to struggling Bristol City for their next WSL encounter on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Group D on Thursday, Paris FC got an early brace as they beat Real Madrid 2-1 in France.