Chelli to face unbeaten Simpson at Oakwell Stadium

Zak Chelli (left) will make the first defence of his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles [Getty Images]

Super-middleweight Zak Chelli will defend his British and Commonwealth titles against Callum Simpson at Oakwell Stadium on 3 August.

Londoner Chelli, 26, will make the first defence of the belts he won in January. He has won 15 pro fights, with two defeats and one draw.

Simpson, who has won all 14 bouts with 10 stoppages, will fight in front of his home fans at the home of Barnsley Football Club.

"This is the fight I’ve been asking for," Simpson, 27, said.

"It’s a chance to prove myself and make my hometown proud. I need everyone in Barnsley and beyond to get behind me and really make Oakwell a fortress."

The stadium will be at limited capacity, with the card taking place in front of the East Stand.

"Simpson is too scared to challenge me for my titles in London so I’ll show him what a real fighter is and fight him on his home turf," Chelli said.

More boxing from the BBC