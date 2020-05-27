Cheez-It is taking its college football bowl game sponsorship talents from Phoenix to Orlando

After two glorious years in Phoenix, Cheez-It is now affiliated with a different bowl game. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If you want to witness a college football coach get doused with Cheez-Its in 2020, you will have to travel to Florida instead of Arizona.

Back in August 2018, Cheez-It became the title sponsor for the Cactus Bowl, giving birth to the glory that became the Cheez-It Bowl. The first two editions of the game were instant classics. In 2018, TCU edged Cal 10-7 in overtime in a ridiculous game that featured a total of nine interceptions — tied for the third- most in bowl history.

Last year, Air Force knocked off Washington State 31-21 but the game should be most remembered for Air Force’s epic 20-play, 98-yard scoring drive that took 12:23 off the clock. Oh, and Troy Calhoun got doused with a Gatorade bath full of Cheez-Its.

GATORADE BATH FULL OF CHEEZ-ITS! pic.twitter.com/OTO0ZWH8zr — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 28, 2019

Moving forward, however, Cheez-It will take its title sponsorship talents up the bowl pecking order.

Florida Citrus Group (the group that organizes the Citrus Bowl and two other postseason games) announced Wednesday that Cheez-It has agreed to a multi-year agreement to become the title sponsor of the bowl game held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The game, which currently features an ACC (or Notre Dame) vs. Big 12 matchup, has had an array of sponsors since its inception as the Blockbuster Bowl back in 1990. It was the Camping World Bowl for the past three seasons, but will now be called the Cheez-It Bowl and will air on ESPN in December.

In what is surely devastating news for the Phoenix community, Cheez-It is taking its bowl sponsorship talents to Orlando. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With Cheez-It’s big move to Florida, the previous iteration of the Cheez-It Bowl will revert back to the Cactus Bowl presumably until the Fiesta Bowl Organization finds a new title sponsor for the game.

“Our preceding bowl game sponsorship with the Fiesta Bowl Organization helped solidify Cheez-It as a staple in the college football postseason,” said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. “Now we’re excited to turn to the next page and build our bowl-season tradition further through our new partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and the world-class destination of Orlando.”

As long as there is silly Cheez-It related football stuff happening, the location of the game won’t take away from the fun — even if you consider yourself a true Cheez-It Bowl traditionalist.

Long live the Cheez-It Bowl.

Cheez-It Bowl After Dark pic.twitter.com/PBZibHY7pv — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 28, 2019

