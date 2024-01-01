Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: How to watch Iowa vs. Tennessee on TV or live stream

Iowa is hoping this year;’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl goes a bit better than their last trip to Orlando. For the second time in three seasons, Iowa is representing the Big Ten against the SEC in the Citrus Bowl. After losing to Kentucky by three points in the 2022 game, Iowa is looking to pick up a win against the Tennessee Volunteers on New Years Day.

This marks the third meeting in a bowl game with Tennessee for Iowa. The bowl matchups are even with one win each; Iowa won the 1982 Peach Bowl, 28-22, and Tennessee took the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl by a score of 45-28. The Big Ten West Division champions won 10 games this season but are the underdog against the 8-4 Vols in this year’s Citrus Bowl.

The Big Ten is 1-2 against the SEC so far this bowl season with Ohio State and Penn State each taking losses to Missouri and Ole Miss, respectively, in their New Years Six bowl games. Maryland picked up the win against Auburn in its bowl game. New Years Day will feature three Big Ten vs. SEC bowl matchups, including the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Alabama. Can the Big Ten gain an upper hand on the SEC in head-to-head matchups this year?

Here is how to catch Iowa taking on Tennessee in this year’s Citrus Bowl.

TV and live stream information

Iowa vs. Tennessee injury report

Tennessee will be without two of its offensive leaders due to opting out for the bowl game. Tennessee will not have starting quarterback Joe Milton or top running back Jaylen Wright for the game as they each focus on the next step toward professional football. The Vols will start freshman Nico Iamaleava at quarterback against this Iowa defense, which could be quite the challenge.

Tennessee is also without wide receiver Dont’e Thornton due to a lower-body injury that sidelines him for the remainder of the season late in the regular season.

Iowa will be without a couple of defensive backs, TJ Hall and Cooper DeJean. The loss of DeJean is a tough one for the Hawkeyes as he is a special teams asset as well as a playmaking defensive back. The Hawkeyes are also without leading receiver Erick All. The tight end suffered a season-ending ACL injury in mid-October.

Stat Leaders

PASSING

Deacon Hill, Iowa: 1,096 yards, 5 TD, 6 INT

Joe Milton III, Tennessee: 2,813 yards, 20 TD, 5 INT

RUSHING

Leshon Williams, Iowa: 164 carries, 804 yards, 11 TD

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee: 137 carries, 1,013 yards, 4 TD

RECEIVING

Erick All, Iowa: 21 receptions, 299 yards, 3 TD

Squirrel White: 64 receptions, 764 yards, 2 TD

Quick Preview

Iowa is the underdog in this matchup, and deservingly so. The Hawkeyes offense has been near torture to watch this season, but they still manage to make things happen thanks to their defense and special teams. So the idea of Iowa giving Tennessee some problems and capitalizing on some opportunities is not all that far-fetched. The question is how many points can Iowa actually score in this game, and will they need the defense to put some points on the board as well to have a puncher’s chance?

Tennessee has the clear edge on offense, but if Iowa can slow the Vols down enough, the Hawkeyes could make things interesting in the Citrus Bowl.

Nittany Lions Wire staff overview from Brad Wakai: Talk about a difference in styles. Iowa can’t score and Tennessee can’t stop anyone. Which one will prevail? It’s hard to project that any offense will come from Iowa, but facing a defense that is missing tons of talent, they could actually move the ball and pull off the upset.

Nittany Lions Wire staff picks

Kevin Charlie Brad Iowa

20-16 Tennessee

21-10 Iowa

20-17

