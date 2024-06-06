Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to air on Channel 9 on a different day

New Year’s Eve is a little cheesier with this year’s bowl game in Orlando.

On Thursday, Florida Citrus Sports announced the dates and times for this season’s bowl games in Orlando, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The top teams from the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten Conference will face off at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 31, 2024.

It usually airs on New Year’s Day as a favorite Orlando tradition.

This is the second time the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will be held on New Year’s Eve after LSU defeated Louisville in 2016.

BOWL SEASON on @WFTV!@CitrusBowl will air December 31 at 3:00 as a lead-in to the CFP quarterfinal Fiesta Bowl that airs on ESPN@PopTartsBowl will air December 28 at 3:30. First Saturday/ABC window for this game since '19.



Caught up with @FCSports CEO Steve Hogan. pic.twitter.com/lfNULsfP5C — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 6, 2024

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Channel 9.

The matchup will be a lead-in to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal Fiesta Bowl that airs on ESPN.

Florida Citrus Sports also confirmed the date and time for the upcoming Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.

Tickets will go on sale to the public after teams are selected on Dec. 8.

New Year's Eve just got cheezier! Be there and be square! 🔶😎🎉



📆: Dec. 31, 2024

🕞: 3 p.m. ET

🏟️: @CWStadium

📺: @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/UdkfOlkXK1 — Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) June 6, 2024

