Cheetah pun wins funniest joke award at Edinburgh Fringe

Stand-up Lorna Rose Treen has won the Dave Joke of the Fringe 2023 award - the first female winner for 15 years - Robert Perry/PinPep/PinPep

The Fringe’s first female funniest joke winner for 15 years has credited her victory to beating men at their own pun-based humour.

Lorna Rose Treen’s line “I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah” has made her the first woman to win Dave’s Joke of the Fringe since 2008.

Treen has claimed that she broke the male domination of the annual award by adopting the pun-based humour of men performing at the Fringe.

The Scottish comedian, who has written for BBC comedy shows, claimed that women have been overlooked because they lack the pithy one-liners that men have traditionally delivered to win the award.

Speaking to The Telegraph about the lack of accolades for women’s jokes, she said: “I’ve been thinking about this. It must be because there are fewer women in comedy so the likelihood of a woman doing puns is less.

“And I think that that incessantness of [being expected] to write about your identity means there are fewer women being idiots, and only an idiot would do proper puns onstage I think.”

Decorated list of ‘idiots’

Treen has joined a decorated list of “idiots” who have raised their profile by winning Funniest Joke of the Fringe, a poll run by the comedy TV channel Dave.

Male performers have dominated the list of performers since Zoe Lyons won in 2008 for the jibe: “I can’t believe Amy Winehouse self-harms. She’s so irritating she must be able to find someone to do it for her.”

In 2009 Dan Antopolski was voted the winner for his one-liner “Hedgehogs – why can’t they just share the hedge?”, and in 2015 Darren Walsh took the prize for the joke “I just deleted all the German names off my phone. It’s Hans free.”

Masai Graham has won the award twice, including in 2016 for the line: “My dad suggested I register for a donor card. He’s a man after my own heart.”

Tim Vine, who held the Guinness World Record for the most jokes told in an hour, has also won twice.

The winners are decided by a panel of comedy experts first compiling a shortlist, which is then put to a poll of 2,000 people. The comedians’ identities are kept secret.

List of jokes this year

Treen’s cheetah joke from her show Skin Pigeon took 44 per cent of the vote this year, as she was rewarded for a straightforward pun which marked a change for her usual character- and sketch-based comedy.

This newspaper gave her show a five-star, describing it as “a gloriously daft hour from one of the most exciting young comics around” in which “she’s like a toddler playing in a dress-up box; it’s a perfect symbol for the joyous, childlike silliness” of her performance.

Big push for identity comedy

Philosophy graduate Treen, who is set to write for the new BBC Radio 4 series DMs Are Open, has said that her comedy preference runs against the trend for performers to base their acts on their identity, with jokes based on their cultural heritage, sexuality, or direct life experience.

She said: “I think telly recently hasn’t invested so much in character comedy as well, which I think they’re now realising and trying to invest in a bit more.

“But there was a big push for people to do ‘identity’ - and I suppose that was the taste, wasn’t it? Identity comedy, stand-up about yourself. But I couldn’t think of anything more boring than talking about myself.”