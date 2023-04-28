Say Cheese! Twitter reacts to Green Bay Packers’ selection of Iowa star Lukas Van Ness

Josh Helmer
·6 min read

One of the popular 2023 NFL draft predictions for former Iowa Hawkeyes star edge rusher Lukas Van Ness came true on Thursday night.

The Barrington, Ill., native is off to Lambeau Field as the newest member of the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-5, 272 pound defensive lineman leaves Iowa City after racking up 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks over the past two seasons with the Hawkeyes.

Van Ness likely cemented his status high atop the board with his strong NFL Combine showing. The former Hawkeyes impressed with a 4.58 40-yard dash, a 7.02 3-cone drill, 4.32 20-yard shuttle, a 1.64 10-yard split and a 31-inch vertical leap. In short, he flashed the quick twitch and athleticism NFL scouts were looking for.

Now, he gets to celebrate his hard work paying off as one of the highest-drafted players in the Kirk Ferentz era. The Butkus Award winner wasn’t far behind him on the draft board either.

Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell was selected with the No. 18 pick by the Detroit Lions. Combined with Van Ness’ landing spot in Green Bay, it means that Iowa had a pair of defensive players taken in the first round for the first time in school history.

It was a historic night for Iowa and an awesome night individually for Van Ness. Social media reacted to Van Ness’ arrival in Green Bay.

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Dreams realized

Round 1, Pick No. 13

Green Bay threads

A Green Bay Packer!

HERCULES

Van Ness watch party is hype!

The streak lives on!

PERFECT fit

Nice piece of history

Tied-4th in the Ferentz era

Full list of Ferentz first-rounders

Another B1G addition

Can't be me

A Ted Thompson pick

Tops in the B1G!

Some wanted a WR

And don't forget this piece of the old-school tape!

Ready to go to work!

And there's still jokes

Tom...

CASH

Better late than never

Bears fans...

BOLD! But, we like it

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire