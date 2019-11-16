Cheese scores 20 to carry Akron past NC Central 57-47

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Tyler Cheese had 20 points as Akron beat North Carolina Central 57-47 on Friday night.

Cheese made 10 of 11 foul shots for the Zips (2-1). He added eight rebounds.

Xeyrius Williams had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Akron. Loren Cristian Jackson scored 10.

Channel Banks, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Zips, had only two points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Ty Graves had 10 points for the Eagles (1-2). Jibri Blount added eight rebounds to go with nine points.

Randy Miller, Jr., the Eagles' leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, was held to 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

