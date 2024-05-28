Cheers to you, Special Olympics! Swimming alongside you taught me about SLO County superheros

Cheers to you, Special Olympics Southern California!

Your mission — to provide year-round Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in San Luis Obispo County, Santa Maria and Lompoc — puts hundreds of local athletes on the track, in the pool and on the medals podium. Each of the athletes is a superhero. And those of you who make it possible? You’re superheroes, too.

The SOSC spring sports season is quickly drawing to a close. Athletes trained and competed in activities like athletics (running, race walking and field events), basketball, bocce, flag football and swimming, culminating in a meet earlier this month at the San Luis Obispo Spring Sports Expo at Cuesta College.

Next, it’s on to the annual Summer Games Championship at Cal State Long Beach, June 8 and 9, where athletes will vie for medals, be entertained by live music, receive free health screenings and participate in skills demonstrations. A good time will surely be had by all!

I feel particularly bonded to the Special Olympics program this year because I swim every Monday where the athletes have been training since February.

Like the rest of us at the pool, they’ve braved late winter rains and blustery spring afternoons to become more comfortable in the water, learn new strokes or fine-tune existing skills. I’ve watched as they evolved from a timid cluster of maybe-swimmers to a confident team proudly wearing the medals they earned at a recent meet.

I listened eagerly to their tales of victory or their frustrations at a race that didn’t go as planned. I’m even slightly envious of their chutzpah and talents. Several tell me they compete in the butterfly — a stroke I can’t even begin to pull off!

By far the best part of the experience has been getting to know the individual athletes in the group.

They greet me with welcome waves and earnest conversation upon my arrival. I watch athletes enthusiastically interact with each other and their coach as we wait for pool doors to open. They’re clearly enjoying their time at the pool. It’s a pleasure to see them in action.

After my workout, I shower in the locker room and have even more time to bond with the female teammates.

Many of them were shy toward me at the beginning of the season. One spoke in a barely audible whisper. But we’ve warmed up to each other. Most have told me their names, inquired about my watering can charm necklace, even given me oh-so-special hugs. I’m forever grateful for these shared, unexpected moments.

The athletes are courteous and delightful. Parents and friends provide support from the sidelines.

I’m pleased to have the Special Olympians as my swimming buddies — and grateful to all who make it possible.