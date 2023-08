Rah! Rah! Rah!

((Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The SEC is full of talented athletes. They aren’t all on the field of play. Cheerleaders are athletic, agile, and capable of stirring up crowds of tens of thousands of fans. The SEC offers a bevy of talent.

SEC cheerleaders

USAT

SEC cheerleaders

USAT

SEC cheerleaders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

USAT

SEC cheerleaders

USAT

SEC cheerleaders

USAT

SEC cheerleaders

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

SEC cheerleaders

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire