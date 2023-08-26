Cheerleaders celebrate alumni game, about 40 alumni on hand

Aug. 26—The Meadville Bulldogs football cheerleaders had an alumni game at Bender Field while the 'Dogs played Corry.

About 40 alumni, all of whom cheered under head coach Tammy Moore, as well as 15 varsity cheerleaders, grabbed the pom poms on Friday. Prior to the game, each of the cheerleaders were recognized with their graduating year before cheering on the Bulldogs when the team ran out of the locker room.

Moore has coached at Meadville for 23 years and was overjoyed with the amount of alumni that came back for the event.

"It makes my heart happy," Moore said. "We had a combined practice on Wednesday and when we brought them all together I cried, and I never cry. It was overwhelming that this many of them came. I had kids come from Pittsburgh, traveling nurses and college kids. I would say I'm proud to say I have coached every one of these women."

Moore's youngest daughter, Jaclyn Trylko, graduated in 2012 and Moore nearly retired, but not quite.

"Here I am 11 years later," Moore said. "I love these girls. I always say maybe next year, but I keep coming back."

Moore's eldest daughter, Amanda Lilley, graduated in 2005. Both daughters are on the coaching staff as well as Aubrey Hoover and Sidney Brown.

"It's very nice coaching with my two daughters."

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.