CHEER: Neese finds opportunity at Southwestern College, signs to cheer

Apr. 26—Morgan Neese is taking advantage of an opportunity.

Cheering since she was in the second grade, Neese has earned the opportunity to continue cheering in college. She earned an opportunity she could not pass up, and she has signed to cheer at Southwestern College in Kansas.

The senior celebrated her decision and accomplishment during a signing ceremony at Chickasha High School earlier this month.

Cheering has been there for Neese and has been an outlet since she started the sport, so she wanted to continue the sport in college. Her friends introduced her to cheer, and she has fallen in love with it since then.

"Cheering helped me get through a lot," Neese said. "When given the offer to continue doing what I love, I couldn't pass it up."

Cheer has also given Neese another family. It helped when she had to make the transition to a new school.

"What I love most about cheering is that you have a family no matter where you go," she said. "Coming to a new school my junior year and already having familiar faces in the classroom made the transition very easy."

Neese is fulfilling a dream by cheering in college, but she is also following those who came before her in a way.

"I see it as an opportunity to follow all the women in my family's footsteps in furthering an education and getting a degree," she said.

Southwestern College offered opportunities that Neese was looking for, and she seemed to believe it was the right fit after visiting the school and practicing with the team. She also said that the school's dedication to community and family played a role in her decision.

Finally, Neese said that the sport has taught her about being determined and committed. She is thankful to have had coaches who have instilled those lessons while also pushing her to be her best and helping her hard work pay off.