Cheeky Elephants Steal Oranges From Broken-Down Truck

A herd of opportunistic elephants in Limpopo, South Africa, helped themselves to a feast of oranges transported by a truck that had broken down.

Video filmed by Austin Johnson shows the elephants reach with their trunks to take oranges from the truck, as the truckers work to fix the vehicle’s tires.

Johnson told Storyful elephants in the area roamed freely and moved to where food and water could be found.

“I was bit nervous to be so close to them at first, but as I got closer to take a look at what the problem was with the truck, I realized they seemed interested in only one thing, the sweet, juicy oranges,” he said.

“Farming in South Africa has many challenges, but this is one you don’t always think about when your orange truck breaks down in the middle of nowhere.” Credit: Austin Johnson via Storyful