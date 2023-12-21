Cheddar's returns to Richard Childress Racing on multi-year deal

Kyle Busch has another primary sponsor back for 2024 as Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen has agreed to a new deal with Richard Childress Racing.

The restaurant chain will return as a primary partner of the No. 8 team for multiple races. This deal is for multiple years.

“We’re excited to wave the green flag once again on our relationship with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team,” said John Felton, vice president of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, in a statement.

“Kyle and the RCR team have been great partners as we introduce NASCAR fans to our homestyle favorites at comforting prices. We look forward to cooking up even more together in 2024 and beyond.”

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen first joined Richard Childress Racing as a primary partner in 2020 when Tyler Reddick drove the No. 8 Chevrolet. Cheddar's served as a primary partner for two races during Reddick's rookie season.

Cheddar's expanded its support in 2021 with three primary races, highlighted by a fifth-place finish at Daytona that locked Reddick into the playoffs for the first time. The 2022 season saw Cheddar's return to the No. 8 and Reddick for four primary races.

Last season was Cheddar's first with Busch as the driver of the No. 8. The restaurant chain served as the primary partner for seven Cup races. Busch's best finish with a Cheddar's scheme was fifth at Atlanta in the summer.