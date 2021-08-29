Checking in on top 2021 draft picks ahead of Kyle Pitts’ Falcons debut

In this article:

The Atlanta Falcons host the Cleveland Browns Sunday night in their final preseason game and there’s a lot at stake for players trying to make the 53-man roster. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he expects just about everyone to play, meaning fans should get their first glimpse of highly touted rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

As you wait for tonight’s preseason finale, let’s check out the top highlights from other notable first-round draft picks around the league.

QB Trevor Lawrence: No. 1 overall pick - Jaguars

Lawrence preseason stats: 31 completions on 42 pass attempts, 323 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1432029165478457349 https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1432038140022231050 https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1432039561807470612

QB Zach Wison: No. 2 overall pick - Jets

Wilson preseason stats: 15 completions on 20 pass attempts, 191 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions. https://twitter.com/snyjets/status/1429189176767963139 https://twitter.com/BaldyNFL/status/1429519247579955205

QB Trey Lance: No. 3 overall pick - 49ers

Lance preseason stats: 13 completions on 28 pass attempts, 230 yards, three touchdowns, one interception. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426711630713294849 https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1430190663321088009

WR Ja'Marr Chase: No. 5 overall pick - Bengals

Chase preseason stats: One catch for 16 receiving yards. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1426693796218216449 https://twitter.com/KelseyLConway/status/1429869130430271490

QB Justin Fields: No. 11 overall pick - Bears

Fields preseason stats: 30 completions on 49 pass attempts, 276 passing yards, two touchdown passes, zero interceptions, 92 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1431775009815416832 https://twitter.com/NBCSBears/status/1429162589003657223 https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1426617296039161856

QB Mac Jones: No. 15 overall pick - Patriots

Jones preseason stats: 26 completions on 38 pass attempts, 233 passing yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions. https://twitter.com/BaldyNFL/status/1429132999317143556 https://twitter.com/PFF_Mike/status/1431277173021814789

