Checking in on the senior seasons of the 2023 PSU recruits

Penn State is back home this week to take on the Minnesota Gophers. On top of that, James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff have been keeping the recruiting train alive throughout the season.

We have spent every other week throughout the college football season checking in on the recruits of what we have from the 2023 class thus far.

We have also discussed some key Penn State targets, some that the Nittany Lions have shown interest in. We have also taken a deeper look into the 2024 class of high school football recruits.

This week, we are back to checking in on some of the key 2023 Penn State football recruits. There have been a few that we have mentioned more than once. Tight end Joey Schlaffer is one of them. Schlaffer has had himself an impressive senior season thus far.

Let’s go ahead and check in again on some of the key Penn State football 2023 recruits. How have they been performing in their senior seasons before they head to State College?

Tony Rojas - 2023 LB - 7 carries for 144 yards and 4 touchdowns

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Tony Rojas[/autotag] had himself a game for Penn State. Putting up four rushing touchdowns, his most since the first week of the season, Rojas has been an elite playmaker on offense for his team. In the passing game, Rojas had just one catch for seven yards. He’ll be playing linebacker for the Nittany Lions come 2023, but James Franklin loves versatility in his recruits. So it will be interesting to see if Rojas gets any reps on offense.

Tyriq Blanding - 2023 DL - 4 total tackles

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

[autotag]Tyriq Blanding[/autotag] has stayed consistent throughout his senior season. He finished his last game with four total tackles, including a tackle for loss. His team is struggling, with a 1-6 record. However, Blanding has been a playmaker on their defense. Penn State’s defensive line is full of youth currently. PJ Mustipher will be their biggest loss, along with Nick Tarburton. But the depth is there.

Story continues

Lamont Payne - 2023 CB - 5 catches for 110 yards and 1 touchdown

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Lamont Payne[/autotag]’s last big game came on October 7, where he had over 100 receiving yards. That’s the second time he has done that this season. Despite his team struggling on a 1-7 record, Payne has been a huge part of the team’s success in the passing game. It’s likely Penn State will lose Joey Porter Jr. in their cornerback room after this season. But the future looks bright in that area for them, and Payne is one of those talented players coming in next season for Penn State.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire