Checking in on the SEC standings heading into rivalry week

After the so-called “SoCon Challenge” in the SEC this week in which many teams faced either FCS or Group of Five opponents, rivalry week is finally upon us.

Week 12 was fairly quiet in the SEC with the only major upset coming in Auburn as the Tigers were stunned 31-10 by New Mexico State. In the few conference matchups this weekend, Georgia boat raced Tennessee, Florida squandered a chance to upset Missouri on the road and South Carolina took down Kentucky to keep its bowl hopes alive.

Here’s a full rundown of the SEC standings after Week 12 as we prepare for the final week of the regular season.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: Bye

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Tennessee

No. 6 - Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

Week 12 Result: L 17-14 at South Carolina

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Louisville

No. 5 - South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6, 3-5 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

Week 12 Result: W 17-14 vs. Kentucky

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Clemson

No. 4 - Florida Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: L 33-31 at Missouri

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Florida State

No. 3 - Tennessee Volunteers (7-4, 3-4 SEC)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: L 38-10 vs. Georgia

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Vanderbilt

No. 2 - Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: W 33-31 vs. Florida

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Arkansas

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: W 38-10 vs. Georgia

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Georgia Tech

SEC West

No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6 SEC)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: W 44-20 vs. FIU

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri

No. 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6 SEC)

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Week 12 Result: W 41-20 vs. Southern Miss

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Ole Miss

No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC)

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Week 12 Result: L 31-10 vs. New Mexico State

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Alabama

No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC)

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Week 12 Result: W 38-10 vs. Abilene Christian

Week 13 Opponent: Away at LSU

No. 3 - LSU Tigers (8-3, 5-2 SEC)

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: W 56-14 vs. Georgia State

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M

No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: W 35-3 vs. UL Monroe

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0 SEC)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Result: W 66-10 vs. Chattanooga

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Auburn

