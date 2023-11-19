Checking in on the SEC standings heading into rivalry week
After the so-called “SoCon Challenge” in the SEC this week in which many teams faced either FCS or Group of Five opponents, rivalry week is finally upon us.
Week 12 was fairly quiet in the SEC with the only major upset coming in Auburn as the Tigers were stunned 31-10 by New Mexico State. In the few conference matchups this weekend, Georgia boat raced Tennessee, Florida squandered a chance to upset Missouri on the road and South Carolina took down Kentucky to keep its bowl hopes alive.
Here’s a full rundown of the SEC standings after Week 12 as we prepare for the final week of the regular season.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC)
Week 12 Result: Bye
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Tennessee
No. 6 - Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC)
Week 12 Result: L 17-14 at South Carolina
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Louisville
No. 5 - South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6, 3-5 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 17-14 vs. Kentucky
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Clemson
No. 4 - Florida Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC)
Week 12 Result: L 33-31 at Missouri
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Florida State
No. 3 - Tennessee Volunteers (7-4, 3-4 SEC)
Week 12 Result: L 38-10 vs. Georgia
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Vanderbilt
No. 2 - Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 33-31 vs. Florida
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Arkansas
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 38-10 vs. Georgia
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Georgia Tech
SEC West
No. 7 - Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 44-20 vs. FIU
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri
No. 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 41-20 vs. Southern Miss
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Ole Miss
No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC)
Week 12 Result: L 31-10 vs. New Mexico State
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Alabama
No. 4 - Texas A&M Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 38-10 vs. Abilene Christian
Week 13 Opponent: Away at LSU
No. 3 - LSU Tigers (8-3, 5-2 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 56-14 vs. Georgia State
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M
No. 2 - Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 35-3 vs. UL Monroe
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State
No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 66-10 vs. Chattanooga
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Auburn