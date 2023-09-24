Checking in on the SEC standings following Week 4
Though it’s hard to believe it, we’re now roughly a third of the way through the 2023 college football season.
It’s still early, but conference races are beginning to take shape. After Week 4, every team in the SEC other than Missouri had played at least one game in league play, and several have played two.
LSU is among that latter group, and it sits at 2-0 in conference play after surviving a 34-31 shootout against Arkansas thanks to a last-second field goal. Winners of three in a row, the Tigers have bounced back nicely from a Week 1 loss to Florida State.
Here’s how the SEC standings look after the completion of Week 4.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-1 SEC)
Week 4 Result: L 45-28 vs. Kentucky
Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri
No. 6 - Tennessee Volunteers (3-1, 0-1 SEC)
Week 4 Result: W 45-14 vs. UTSA
Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina
No. 5 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC)
Week 4 Result: W 37-30 vs. Mississippi State
Week 5 Opponent: Away at Tennessee
No. 4 - Missouri Tigers (4-0, 0-0 SEC)
Week 4 Result: W 34-27 vs. Memphis
Week 5 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt
No. 3 - Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC)
Week 4 Result: W 45-28 at Vanderbilt
Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Florida
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC)
Week 4 Result: W 49-21 vs. UAB
Week 5 Opponent: Away at Auburn
No. 1 - Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC)
Week 4 Result: W 22-7 vs. Charlotte
Week 5 Opponent: Away at Kentucky
SEC West
No. 7 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2 SEC)
Week 4 Result: L 37-30 at South Carolina
Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Alabama
No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC)
Week 4 Result: L 24-10 at Alabama
Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. LSU
No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-1 SEC)
Week 4 Result: L 27-10 at Texas A&M
Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia
No. 4 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC)
Week 4 Result: L 34-31 at LSU
Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Tex.)
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC)
Week 4 Result: W 27-10 vs. Auburn
Week 5 Opponent: Away at Arkansas (Arlington, Tex.)
No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0 SEC)
Week 4 Result: W 24-10 vs. Ole Miss
Week 5 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State
No. 1 - LSU Tigers (3-1, 2-0 SEC)
Week 4 Result: W 34-31 vs. Arkansas
Week 5 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss