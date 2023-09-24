Checking in on the SEC standings following Week 4

Though it’s hard to believe it, we’re now roughly a third of the way through the 2023 college football season.

It’s still early, but conference races are beginning to take shape. After Week 4, every team in the SEC other than Missouri had played at least one game in league play, and several have played two.

LSU is among that latter group, and it sits at 2-0 in conference play after surviving a 34-31 shootout against Arkansas thanks to a last-second field goal. Winners of three in a row, the Tigers have bounced back nicely from a Week 1 loss to Florida State.

Here’s how the SEC standings look after the completion of Week 4.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-1 SEC)

Week 4 Result: L 45-28 vs. Kentucky

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Missouri

No. 6 - Tennessee Volunteers (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Week 4 Result: W 45-14 vs. UTSA

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina

No. 5 - South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC)

Week 4 Result: W 37-30 vs. Mississippi State

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Tennessee

No. 4 - Missouri Tigers (4-0, 0-0 SEC)

Week 4 Result: W 34-27 vs. Memphis

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt

No. 3 - Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Week 4 Result: W 45-28 at Vanderbilt

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Florida

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Week 4 Result: W 49-21 vs. UAB

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Auburn

No. 1 - Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

Week 4 Result: W 22-7 vs. Charlotte

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Kentucky

SEC West

No. 7 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

Week 4 Result: L 37-30 at South Carolina

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Alabama

No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Week 4 Result: L 24-10 at Alabama

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. LSU

No. 5 - Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Week 4 Result: L 27-10 at Texas A&M

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia

No. 4 - Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

Week 4 Result: L 34-31 at LSU

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Tex.)

No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

Week 4 Result: W 27-10 vs. Auburn

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Arkansas (Arlington, Tex.)

No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

Week 4 Result: W 24-10 vs. Ole Miss

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State

No. 1 - LSU Tigers (3-1, 2-0 SEC)

Week 4 Result: W 34-31 vs. Arkansas

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss

