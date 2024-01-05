Checking in: Players who transferred out of Arkansas succeeding away from Hogs

As the Arkansas basketball team prepares for SEC play Saturday at home against Auburn, the Razorbacks find themselves still searching for a bit of an identity.

Keyon Menifield has brought a spark since he became eligible earlier in December. The Washington transfer practiced with the team in the fall semester before he was declared able to play in the spring semester. Technically, the fall semester ended just before Menifield made his debut.

Coach Eric Musselman has had loads of success with transfers since taking over the Arkansas job about five years ago. Players who previously balled at other colleges first have been the best players on the Razorbacks roster every year Musselman has been at the helm.

For new players to enter, old players have to exit. Arkansas has had its fair share of players leave under Musselman’s watch, too.

Let’s check in on those who once played for the Hogs and are still kicking around in college basketball.

Khalen Robinson - Little Rock

Robinson used to go by KK when he was a Razorbacks guard. He signed in an Arkansas class that included Devo Davis, Moses Moody and Jaylin Williams. Accordingly, he became lost in the fold and transferred after two seasons and 30 games.

First he landed at Texas A&M, where things were much the same. This year, he finds himself one of the best players in the Ohio Valley Conference, averaging 17.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Chance Moore - Missouri State

You’re forgiven if you forgot about Moore, too. He played in just five games with the Razorbacks in 2021-22 despite being a four-star recruit out of Georgia. He transferred up the road to Missouri State where he was a solid reserve with the Bears last year, averaging in double figures. This year, he’s scoring 12.8 points and grabbing 5.4 boards in 30 minutes a game.

Derrian Ford - Arkansas State

Ford went from a guard who played in blowouts only for Arkansas to a part-time starter with Arkansas State. It’s fit him well in his first season away from Fayetteville. The Magnolia native is averaging 8.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 24 minutes a game.

Barry Dunning - UAB

Dunning was in the Class of 2023 with Ford, Joseph Pinion, Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. It’s the best class Arkansas has ever landed. Only Pinion remains.

Dunning transferred back home to Alabama where he now plays for UAB. He hasn’t cracked the Blazers rotation yet, having played in just 10 games so far this year.

Connor Vanover - Missouri

Yep. Connor Vanover is still playing college basketball. Now at his fourth school, Missouri, Vanover is still getting the kind of run he got when he last played in the SEC with the Razorbacks.

That is, he gets occasional minutes in occasional games, but nothing consistent.

Jaxson Robinson - BYU

Apparently, if your last name is Robinson and you leave Arkansas, you find greener pastures quickly.

Jaxson Robinson played on season at Texas A&M before joining the Razorbacks for one season. Things went OK, but he never found consistency in the rotation.

Last year at BYU, Robinson started 30 games and scored 8.5 points per game. This year? Whew. He isn’t starting, but he’s scoring 16 points per game while shooting 41% from 3-point range and 48% from the field.

Makhel Mitchell - Little Rock

Mitchell played one season with Arkansas after transferring there with his twin brother Makhi, who is still on the team. Makhel Mitchell was initially considered ineligible when he went to Little Rock because of NCAA transfer rules. That changed in mid-December – thanks in part to some lawsuits – and Mitchell is just coming into his own with the Trojans as he has played in just two games.

