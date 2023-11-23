Checking off the boxes: FAMU's Willie Simmons likes team's growth this season

Willie Simmons’ Thanksgiving Day could play out like a football game.

“We will be with my family the first half, and my wife’s family the second half,” Simmons said.

“It won’t be quiet but it will be nice.”

Simmons deserve to relax and enjoy the moment.

Florida A&M’s football coach and Quincy native has led the Rattlers to a historic season, one that could still end with an HBCU National Championship.

After back-to-back nine-win seasons that included one FCS playoff berth, FAMU (10-1) has won 10 games for the first time in nearly 25 years. Their lone defeat was to FBS South Florida in September.

The Rattlers have advanced to the SWAC Championship for the first time and in their three seasons in the conference. They need that win Dec. 2 to earn their first Celebration Bowl appearance in school history.

While Simmons has repeatedly said this year’s team is the most talented he’s had in six seasons at FAMU, players have relied on a simple yet powerful message.

“Be committed to the process and not the end result," Simmons said.

"We've been checking off the boxes."

FAMU's Willie Simmons under contract through 2025

FAMU is fortunate that Simmons, under contract through 2025, has a unique bond to the university and community.

He embraces the love, passion and pageantry that is FAMU football. He wants what's best for Tallahassee and has been an advocate to end gun violence in the city.

Coaching at the HBCU level is an uphill climb, to say the least.

There are so many challenges from funding to resources to recruiting to academics. Head coaches are often asked to juggle numerous responsibilities, too. FAMU's turnstile in the athletic director's chair during Simmons' tenure has been well documented as well.

Yet, Simmons accentuates the positive and wins. (He’s never had a losing season as a head coach at FAMU and Prairie View A&M)

One day, Simmons will land a head coaching job at a Power Five or Group of Five school. He deserves that opportunity and salary.

At the moment, however, Simmons is focused on the task at hand at FAMU.

The Rattlers are built for this championship moment.

They have a seasoned quarterback in Jeremy Moussa, the nation’s top-rated FCS defense and productive special teams.

Culture is a big deal, too.

Coaches and players are holding each other to the highest standard.

“They don’t crumble, they don’t fold or turn on each other," Simmons said of players. “When they want to, they can play football as well as anyone in the country. We’re on a mission.”

FAMU's Willie Simmons also supports Mike Norvell, FSU football

Simmons also promotes winning football in Tallahassee, often posting social media kudos to neighboring Florida State and coach Mike Norvell.

The undefeated Seminoles (11-0) close out their regular season Saturday at rival Florida.

And when FSU quarterback Jordan Travis was injured and lost for the remainder of the season in last Saturday's home finale against North Alabama, Simmons, also a former quarterback, extended his thoughts on social media.

Simmons described Travis as an "exceptional young man" and said he was "praying for a full and speedy recovery."

As November winds down, the stakes are rising for FAMU.

The Rattlers practiced Wednesday before breaking for Thanksgiving. They will return to practice Sunday to continue preparations for the SWAC championship at Bragg Memorial Stadium a week from Saturday in a homecoming rematch against Prairie View A&M (6-5).

Beat A&M, and FAMU will face Howard in the Celebration Bowl Dec. 16 before a national television audience in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on ABC.

Simmons will embrace Thanksgiving with family. And it will be neat to see where the Rattlers' football journey ends this season.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU football crossing off boxes this season under Willie Simmons